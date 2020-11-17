Heather C. Friedline

February 15, 1967-November 13, 2020

OSCO-Heather C. Friedline, 53, of Osco, IL, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Heather was born February 15, 1967 to Ralph and Glenna (Stevens) Hunsinger in Menomonie, WI. She was united in marriage to Ronald Friedline on May 19, 1990 in Davenport.

Heather and her husband, Ronald were foster parents since 1996, fostering over 100 children. She put all of her love and service into her family and faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Ronald Friedline, Osco, IL; children: Sara Hunsinger, Davenport, IA, Adam (Abbey) Friedline, Cottage Grove, WI, Luke (Lezlie) Friedline, Moline, IL, Grace (Gage) Mortz, Eldorado, IL, Jennifer (Jake) Gauf, Davenport, IA, and Zoe June Friedline, Osco, IL; grandchildren: Faith, Gina, Christopher, Maliya, Avaya, Annistyn, Brynlee, Sawyer, Grayson, and Camille; parents, Ralph and Glenna Hunsinger; and brothers, Andrew Hunsinger and Timothy Hunsinger.