James E Cochran

October 1, 1931-November 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-James E Cochran, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Cunnick Collins Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

James was born on October 1, 1931 in Elkville, IL to Anson and Wanda (Walker) Cochran. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1950-1954. James was united in marriage to Mary Jane Cochran on December 26, 1952 Johnston City, IL. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2020. James retired from Caterpillar as PLant Supervisor in 1986.

James belonged to Grace United Methodist Church He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Those left to honor his memory include his Son-in-law Mark; 4 grandchildren Brad, Brent, Shane and Bryne; 4 Great-grandchildren and one Great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Jane, one daughter Cathy; one son James.

