Thomas E. Ehrhardt
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Thomas E. Ehrhardt

September 10, 1951-November 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Thomas E. Ehrhardt, 69, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020, at St Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Tom's memory.

Thomas was born on September 10, 1951, in Moline, the son of Fred and Donna (Hardin) Ehrhardt. Tom worked heat treating for Farmall. He most recently worked on the assembly line for Oscar Meyer until he retired in 2007. Tom was a sports fan in general but was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis, Cardinals. He was a fan of the Miami Dolphins as a team but particularly Dan Marino. Tom was a genuine big brother who looked out for his siblings and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Ehrhardt, Moline; siblings, Nancy Ehrhardt, Moline, Jeanne (Dave) Marynowski, Scottsdale, AR, and James (Elizabeth) Ehrhardt, Scottsdale, AZ; good friend, Brian (Becky) Roderick, Sarasota, FL.

The family wishes to thank St. Anthony's and Unity Point Hospice for the care Tom received.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Lifting Tom in prayer and may his family be surrounded in peace as they say their final goodbyes.
mary mortell brunstrom meadows
November 17, 2020