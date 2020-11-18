Alice Lorraine Glover

September 27, 1931 - November 16, 2020

Davenport - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for A. Lorraine Glover, 89, of Davenport, will be 10am Friday, November 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Memorials may be made to the church or your favorite charity. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Mrs. Glover passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Alice Lorraine Heroux was born September 27, 1931 in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of Arthur L. and Rose Anna (Chauvette) Heroux. She was united in marriage to Frank Russell Glover on August 22, 1953 in Rhode Island. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1993.

Prior to her retirement in 1989, Lorraine had worked as a secretary for the Arsenal for eighteen years.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who always put her family first.

She was a member of Our Lady of Victory, Women of the Moose, and several church organizations including the Legion of Mary.

Survivors include her children Robert Glover, Raymond (Karen) Glover, Lynn (Kevin) Brown, Ronald Glover, Michael (Jodee) Glover, Brian Glover; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Frank, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Rene, Raymond, Normand, Helen, Lillian, and Therese.