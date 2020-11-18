Richard D. Maine

October 27, 1928 - November 16, 2020

Bettendorf - Richard D. Maine, 92, of Bettendorf, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Wapello Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local pet shelter or the Humane Society in memory of Richard. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello is caring for Richard's family and arrangements.

Richard D. Maine was born October 27, 1928, one of nine children of Earl and Goldie Maine of Wapello, Iowa. He grew up and attended school in the Wapello area. Maine served seven years in Naval aviation, earning several decorations for his Korean War service, including two Air medals. In 1955, he was united in marriage to Charlene Hohenadel, also of Wapello. Maine was a lifetime aviation buff, and built and flew his own airplane at age 75. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene, also by sons, Jeffrey and Mark, and daughters, Sherry and Jill.