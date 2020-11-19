Menu
Katie Jo Whitlock
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Katie Jo Whitlock

October 5, 1926-November 17, 2020

Katie Jo Whitlock, 94, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Riverview Manor Nursing Home in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. A private service will be held at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Katie was born on October 5, 1926 in LaPlata, Mo to Fred Raymond and Beulah (Arnett) Johnston. She attended LaPlata schools and graduated from LaPlata High School. She married Robert (Bob) Charles Whitlock in 1946 in Kirksville, MO, and together they had three children. Katie worked for many years as a nurse's aide at St Luke's Hospital (Genesis East).

She was a member of the Quad City Times Plus 60 Club. She enjoyed walking, watching her son Dennis race stock cars, NASCAR, her favorite driver was Rusty Wallace, she loved the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos.

She is survived by her three children; Bobbi Dakota, Davenport, IA Chuck (Becky) Whitlock, LaPlata, MO, and Dennis (Amy) Whitlock, LeClaire, IA; four grandchildren; Brent (Amanda) Whitlock, Nicole Hayne, Sarah Whitlock, and Kelly Whitlock; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Teddy Johnston, and granddaughter Misi Hayne Kwinski. There will be no visitation.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
