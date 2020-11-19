Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sheila J. Jasper
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Sheila J. Jasper

July 28, 1964-November 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sheila J. Jasper, 56 of Davenport, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Private services were held and burial took place in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sheila was born on July 28, 1964 to Walter and Rita Sandy. She loved 80's classic rock and would come alive when it was played.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.