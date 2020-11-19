Menu
Donald C. Kerker

Donald C Kerker

November 16, 2020

NEWHALL-Donald C Kerker, 90, of Newhall, died Monday, November 16, 2020 due to complications of the corona virus.

Graveside services will be held 1:15 PM, Saturday, November 21st at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene (McNulty) Kerker, children Don (Bill) McGill, Diana (Al) Anders, and David (Deanna) Kerker, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and sister Mary Lou Moses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his daughter, Debra Kay; his son Danny Joe; and his brother, Richard.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:15p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
November 19, 2020