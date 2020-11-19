Carol Jean Jasper

December 4, 1933-November 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carol Jean Jasper, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at home with hymns playing and her family by her side.

Carol was born December 4, 1933, the daughter of Thelma and Edmond Crane. She was united in marriage to Henry Jasper, Jr., on September 23, 1955, in Davenport. Her beloved husband, Henry died in 2012.

Carol spent her life devoted to God, Faith, husband, family, and friends. She lived to attend church, read her bible, speak about her Faith, to provide love, smiles, hugs, care and help to so many. She enjoyed living with and spending time with Beth, Doug, Nevada, Nathaniel, Shane and Debbie. She enjoyed spending time at her brother Ed's, visits with Becki, Zach, Don and Lisa, playing with Gracelynn, William, Bailey and Legend, Hallmark memories with Debbie, talking with Doug and being in his kitchen, playing games with Nathaniel, having Shane's coffee daily, visiting with Nevada always, visiting Gwen, Chuck, Melissa and family in MO, Emily and Alexis taking her to and from church, gatherings with her Crane, Hengl, Tinlin and Jasper families, funny phone conversations with Scott, her nightly phone calls with Ronald and time spent with family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her Brother Edmond Crane, Sister in law, Dorothy Longley, a multitude of Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, and Great Nephews, etc.

The family requests in honor of Carol, instead of flowers, please provide an anonymous "Pay it forward" to someone in need.

Carol's funeral will be done virtually Saturday, November 21, at 1:00 pm. There will be a Drive and stop gathering at Pine Hill Cemetery on Saturday at 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.