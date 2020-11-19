William Jay Whan

July 20, 1938-November 16, 2020

William Jay Whan passed away on November 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Davenport. Private services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society Davenport. On line condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

William was born on July 20, 1938 to Jay and Eva Dell Whan. He graduated from Davenport High School and then went on to earn a chemical engineering degree from Iowa State University. From there, he served in the National Air Guard. After his father passed, he continued to run the family business, Jay's Hardware Store, in the West End of Davenport. His favorite hobbies in life were woodworking and building things. He worked for several years at the Rock Island Arsenal in computer programming department where he loved working on computers and solving the programing errors.

He married Jean Marie Thomas on May 27, 1967 at St. Mark's Church. With Jean, he raised three daughters and enjoyed building Halloween Floats for his daughters' Girl Scouts troops, assisting in coaching the girls' elementary baseball teams, and lending anyone a tool who needed it. Many nights, you could find Bill in the garage building a woodworking project for his wife or daughters.

William is survived by his wife, Jean; his three daughters Stefanie (Shane) Smith. Debbie (Mike) Dierkes, & Carey Whan; three grandchildren Lilly, Tyler, & Kyle; sister-in-laws Ruth Whan and Linda Tarrence; brother-in-laws Mike and Richard (Gloria) Thomas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

The family would also like to thank the nursing hero's at Good Samaritan who took good care of him in his final moments of life. Especially the two "bosses," Angie and Jennifer, and Jeff who saw to his daily needs.