Paul S. Erickson

February 14, 1932-November 17, 2020

Paul S. Erickson of Moline passed away on November 17, 2020.

Private services will be held at the family home. Mr. Erickson was born February 14, 1932 in Moline, and was married to Carol De Pooter at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Moline on August 25, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents Erick and Florence Erickson and sister, Jean Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 1st Covenant Church of Moline, Illinois, where he was a life-long member.

Paul graduated from the University of Illinois with a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also served in the U. S. Navy.

Paul enjoyed a rewarding career working at J. I. Case, E. G. Erickson Engineering Co., Deere & Co., and John Deere Harvester Works until his retirement.

Paul was an avid golfer and global traveler. He enjoyed memberships with the Elks, Friends Circle, Svithiod and Viking Clubs of Moline. He was also a life member of SME.

Paul cherished his wife, Carol of 64 years, his sons Paul E., of Lisbon, Iowa and Brian (Heather) of Lutz, Florida, and his daughters Brenda in Houston, Texas and Yvonne (Brian Murray) in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

He loved visiting and spending vacations with his grand-children: Alexander, Gunnar, Evan, Quinn and Ellis Erickson, and Allyse and Conor Murray.

