Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael E. Seymour
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Michael E. Seymour

December 29, 1958-November 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Michael E. Seymour, 61, of Davenport passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home. Cremation will be done with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolence may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mike was born December 29, 1958 in Rock Island, IL to Gene & Patty (Bowker) Seymour and was a 1976 graduate of Rock Island High School. He was united in marriage to Pamela Pierce on March 31, 1988 in Davenport, IA. Mike had worked for many years with Cheyenne Camping Center and previously at Red Jacket Pump.

Mike was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan, despite the rest of the family, and he loved his NASCAR with Chase Elliott being his favorite driver. His family was very important to him and he loved his yearly trips with them to Watkins Glen, NY to attend the NASCAR race. He was a good husband, dad, grandpa, son & brother who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife Pamela Seymour Davenport; children Mark (Jessie) Pierce, Gilbert, AZ, Kimberly Hill, Bettendorf, Joshua Pierce, Davenport, Trisha(Jim) Roark, Joy, IL, Jennifer Sampson, Davenport; Grandchildren Kyla, JJ, Jazmen, Destiny, Colleen, Patrick, Bridgit, Tanner, Chloe, Carly, Austin, & Kaylee; Great Grandchildren Marley, Landon, & Cooper; Mother Pat Seymour East Moline, IL; sisters Sharon (Robert Wylie) Vogt Painted Post, NY, Debbie Seymour, Milan, IL, Cindy (Jeff) Braet, Rock Island; Sister in laws Tina (Terry) Beert & Toni Parr Davenport; Brother in law Gary Krayenhagen, Davenport; mother in law Phyllis Pierce, Davenport; numerous nieces & nephews, and a special neighbor Esther Molyneux.

Mike was preceded in death by his son Jason, twin sister Shelly Krayenhagen, father Gene, father in law Louie Pierce, and brother in law Monty Pierce.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.