Mildred M. Conklin

August 21, 1927-November 18, 2020

BETTENDORF-Mildred M. Conklin, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to a no-kill shelter of the Donor's choice.

Mildred Mae Zinger was born on August 21, 1927 in Davenport, the daughter of Charles & Edith (Hinkle) Zinger and was a 1945 graduate of Davenport High School. She was united in marriage to James E. Conklin on September 21, 1946 in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1994. After their marriage, Jim's work took him to many different areas of the United States. They lived many of the years in the St. Louis area. In the mid-1980s, upon retirement, they returned to Bettendorf to be closer to family.

Mildred had been employed in food service with the Bettendorf School District, at Jefferson and Armstrong schools for 20 years. She enjoyed Euchre, casinos and travelling.

Those left to honor her memory include her nieces and nephews, Lynda Kuehn (Bill Cardiff) of Davenport, Michelle (John) Curtis of Pleasant Valley, Thomas Zinger of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Christy (Tom) Bednarik of Phoenix, Arizona, Cathy (Dave) Ehrecke of LeClaire, Sharon Conklin of Bettendorf, Jeff (Jackie) Tharp of Blue Grass and Vickie (Dennis) Peterson of Davenport; twenty-four great-nieces and nephews along with their children and special family friends, Donald and Chris Roberson of Davenport.

In addition to her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Donald and Leonard Zinger; and her nieces and nephews, Donny Conklin, Michael Zinger, Greg Zinger, Leonard Zinger Jr. and Orba Zinger.

The family would like to extend their gratitude, appreciation and thanks to all the medical staff in the Quad-Cities who helped care for Millie in the past six weeks.

