James A. Fleck

February 26, 1949-November 18, 2020

BETTENDORF-James A. Fleck, 71, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois with military honors conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Quad-Cities Chapter 299. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Immediate family will only be allowed to exit their vehicles at the cemetery as all other attendees will be required to observe from their vehicles during the graveside service. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Veterans Home.

Jim was born on February 26, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Henry & Anita (Pietz) Fleck. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War spending one year our side of Cam Ranh Bay.

Jim had a strong passion for all sports, especially golfing. His past employers include local golf courses of Emeis in Davenport, Crow Valley, Hidden Hills, Pebble Creek in Bettendorf and Plum River of Preston, Iowa. He was a free hand artist of great talent and was involved in screen printing before the technologies of today. With this talent he also used it for score keeping free hand for the Quad-City Open in the early days of the event.

Those left to honor Jim's memory include his children, Melissa (Matt) Trumbo of Davenport and Christopher Fleck of Argyle, Texas; his grandson, Ben Bakeris; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Damian Brunt of Bettendorf; his sister-in-law, Susan Fleck of Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews. He also had a couple of long-time friends that need mentioning, Frank Guffey and Jim Holst.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Fleck.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Veterans Home for their care for Jim while living at the facility.

