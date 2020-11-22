Donald S. Harlow

April 29, 1933-November 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald S. Harlow, 87, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at home. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and he will be inurned at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery next to his wife. Arrangements were entrusted to Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Donald was born April 29, 1933, to Haratio Otis and Flourance Pansy (McGregor) Harlow in Massachusetts. He proudly served in the U.S Air Force. Donald was married to Mary "Myrtle," who preceded him in death. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River, spending time with his pets, and watching his favorite sports teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Donald liked receiving phone calls from his beloved friend, Cecil Ritter. He was very thankful for all his friends who visited him over the years and cherished their time spent together.

Donald was looked up to as a grandfather by Craig and Lynn (Ralston) Sterner and will be greatly missed by his best friend, Dorothy Ralston and the entire Ralston family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; and siblings: Tom, Robert, Paul, Harriet, Nancy, Brenda, and Barbara.