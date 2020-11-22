Edgar R. Lower

November 27, 1927-November 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edgar R. Lower, 92, of Davenport passed away on November 15, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to St. John's United Methodist Church or to the family towards his great-grandchildren's college fund.

Edgar was born on November 27, 1927 in Savanna, IL to Edgar and Harriet (Bard) Lower. He enlisted in the U.S. Army. Edgar earned a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He began his career at Alcoa. He then took a position at the Rock Island Arsenal where he retired after many years of service. Edgar was united in marriage to Constance Nickel on April 26, 1958 in Concord, IL She preceded him in death in 2012. Edgar was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He was involved in the Q.C. Camera Club, PSA-with top honors. He enjoyed photography, traveling across the United States and many different countries and also spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Gomez and Mel Lower; grandchildren, Lindsey Gomez (Jonathon Suggs), Nicole Gomez (Aubriana Butler), Erica Gomez (Eric DeMuynck), Noah and Andrew Gomez; great grandchildren, Caleb Suggs, Maya Suggs, Inara Gomez, Novalyn and Ezlyn DeMuynck, Mahkinlie Butler, Mahkenzie Butler; one brother, John Lower and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Constance.