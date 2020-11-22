Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean C. Steuart
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Jean C. Steuart

March 11, 1927-November 14, 2020

Jean C. Steuart, 93, of Battle Ground, WA, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on November 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jean was born on March 11, 1927, in West Liberty, IA, to George and Bessie (McClure) Orr. She was united in marriage to Ross A. Steuart on May 29, 1947 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. She worked as a legal secretary for Wells, McNally and Bowman for 20 years. Retiring in 1984.

Jean was a volunteer at CASI. She was a 2001 recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Award for her service to Generations Area Agency on Aging. She was also a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

Jean relished in her most special role as grandma to her "boys", watching endless ball games and fulfilling their never-ending requests for her mac and cheese. She enjoyed travelling the country with Ross in their RV. She enjoyed her years of volunteering at CASI and the comradery and life-long friendships with her fellow volunteers. Jean loved sharing holidays and experiencing the sites and activities of the QCA with Lois, Linda and Diane. She was an avid reader, never leaving the house without a book or kindle in her purse.

Those who are left to honor her memory include her daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Coughlin of La Center, WA and son, Ronald (Michelle) of Novi, MI; grandchildren, Carey (Sandi) Coughlin of Prosper, TX, and Patrick Coughlin of Vancouver, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, brothers, Robert and Russell; one sister, Lois Brugman.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Memorials may be left to CASI.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.