Betty Lou Paulsen

October 1, 1938-November 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty Lou Paulsen 82, of Davenport, passed away Friday November 13, 2020 at her home. Due to the current health crises, private family services took place with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family, to plant a tree in memory of Betty, or to a charity of your choice.

Betty was born on October 1, 1938 on the family farm in Spragueville, Iowa, daughter of Carl and Wilamenia(Wagner) Ganzer. She recently worked for Genesis Food Service and as a self-employed seamstress.

Betty had the gift of gab. She loved sewing for others, gardening, feeding birds, slots at the casino, bingo and creating items for craft shows. She was happiest when spending time with family and friends, especially her great grandchildren.

Betty was kind, compassionate and always thought of others. She would have gladly given you the shirt off her back. Her most recent gift to others was making 1150 masks, which she donated, in hopes of protecting others from Covid.

Survivors include her children; Julie (Rex) Lawrence, Davenport, Thomas (Lynn) Paulsen, Nashville, Tennesee and Susan Paulsen, Davenport; grandchildren: Nathan (Mehgin) Lawrence, Davenport, Nicholas (Carly) Lawrence, Omaha, Nebraska, Sara Moon, Davenport and Kyle (Ashley) Moon, Le Claire; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Bodi, Presley and Gracie; siblings: Arlene Daniels, Miles, and Carl (Judy) Ganzer, Maquoketa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Brandon Lawrence, her brothers Paul, Richard, Allen and a sister Frieda.

