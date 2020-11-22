Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Douglas Leon Matthiae
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Douglas Leon Matthiae

July 31, 1942-November 17, 2020

Douglas Leon Matthiae, 78, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Davenport. Private family services will be held.

His final resting place will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Doug was born July 31, 1942 in Merrill, WI, the son of Herman and Evelyn Matthiae.

He married Marie "Midge" Wegner on June 19, 1965. She died February 2, 2017. He drove a city bus for 30 years for the City of Davenport prior to retiring. He loved bowling, NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and fishing with his wife.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Debra (Ron Fields) Matthiae, Deanna (Russell Carter) Lienen, Anthony (Heather DeVine) Matthiae and Tanya (David) DelVichio; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Butch) Tesch, brothers, Ralph (Gwen) Matthiae and Dennis (Donna) Matthiae and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronnie and sisters, Arlene Gleason and Phyllis Ney.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.