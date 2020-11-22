Douglas Leon Matthiae

July 31, 1942-November 17, 2020

Douglas Leon Matthiae, 78, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Davenport. Private family services will be held.

His final resting place will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Doug was born July 31, 1942 in Merrill, WI, the son of Herman and Evelyn Matthiae.

He married Marie "Midge" Wegner on June 19, 1965. She died February 2, 2017. He drove a city bus for 30 years for the City of Davenport prior to retiring. He loved bowling, NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and fishing with his wife.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Debra (Ron Fields) Matthiae, Deanna (Russell Carter) Lienen, Anthony (Heather DeVine) Matthiae and Tanya (David) DelVichio; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Butch) Tesch, brothers, Ralph (Gwen) Matthiae and Dennis (Donna) Matthiae and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronnie and sisters, Arlene Gleason and Phyllis Ney.