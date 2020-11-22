Duane William Ockerman

December 27, 1932-November 18, 2020

Duane William Ockerman passed away peacefully, in bed, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport Iowa under the supervision of the Genesis Hospice staff on November 18, 2020.

Duane W. Ockerman was born 12-27-1932 in Allerton, Iowa to Aaron F. and Ina F. Crawford Ockerman. After graduating from Allerton High School, where he played basketball, he spent time on the family farm with his father and brother Lowell before moving to what he called the "big city" of Davenport in 1955. He spent a couple years with Farmall and Case before being hired at Alcoa, where he retired in 1987 after 30 years. When his boys were growing up, Duane enjoyed coaching and practicing whatever sports they were involved in, especially baseball. While at Alcoa and during retirement, Duane loved bowling and especially loved dancing. Whether at The Col Ballroom, VFW, Rusty Nail or any other place that had some music and ladies, Duane loved to dance and the ladies lined up to dance with him. His three sons, Michael Ockerman of Blue Grass, IA; Thomas (Kristen) Ockerman of Davenport IA and Ken (Sally) Ockerman of Eldridge IA will continue to treasure the memories. Duane also is survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Duane was preceded in death by his mother and father and all of his siblings; brother, Lowell; sisters Anna Mae Tonelli, Lois Eloise Morrett, Geneva Frances Whiteley and Nellie Darlene Ockerman that passed away during early childhood. Their love, support and influence shaped the habits that made a clean house, clean car and well-manicured lawn important to Duane and something he took great pride in. He also took great pride and got great joy out of helping others whenever possible although he always wanted to complete his work on his own. Duane will be missed by all that knew and met him. As he reunites with his family and friends in God's home, he will surely have a full dance card with the angels.

The family will hold a private ceremony at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com to be shared with staff and facilities that provided care during his final weeks.