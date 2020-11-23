Judith Duesman

November 20, 1939-November 20, 2020

MOLINE-Judith L. Duesman, 81, of Moline, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to mass. Private committal will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius Church or QC Right to Life.

Judy was born November 20, 1939 in Council Bluffs, IA the daughter of John and Irene (Wolford) James. She married James F. Duesman, MD on June 20, 1964 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Council Bluffs, IA.

Judy received her BSN from Creighton University. She was employed as an R.N. in various settings over the years. She retired in 2004 from Black Hawk College, Moline after 10 years.

Judy was a member of St. Pius X Church where she volunteered at funeral luncheons and in the 24 hour Adoration Chapel. She enjoyed bowling, needle point, crossword puzzles and traveling. She was an avid reader and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, James F. Duesman, MD; children, Elizabeth R. "Beth" Scott, West Chester, PA and Douglas J. Duesman, Las Vegas, NV and grandchildren, John D. "Jack" Scott and Alexander J. Duesman. She was preceded in death by her grandson, William J. Scott and brother, Bob Bates.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.