Betty J. Burns

August 13, 1932-November 20, 2020

MOLINE-Betty J. Burns, 88, of Moline, IL passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Unity Point – Trinity Hospital, Rock Island. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10-11am at Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island, Illinois; a funeral service will follow at 11am. Due to COVID, we do ask that those in attendance do follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Burial will be at the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church.

Betty was born on August 13, 1932 in Gentry, AK to John and Ethel Williams. She moved to the Quad Cities as a young girl and graduated from the Rock Island High School in 1950. On June 16, 1950 she was united in marriage to Douglas Burns; he preceded her in death. Betty and Douglas would take their children camping to the Smokey Mountains and to Daytona Beach. Even though cooking wasn't her favorite, she always made sure that her kids had their favorite meal on their birthdays. Betty was a member of the Davenport Moose Club and the Edgewood Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was fondly known as "Mimi". Even as things got harder for her, Betty always had a positive attitude. She was an ambassador at Heritage Woods and loved to socialize and play board games with other residents.

She will be missed by her children Linda (Ronald) Rode, Diana Bush, and John (Jackie) Burns; granddaughters: Angela, Annette, Amy, Shanna, Lora, Kay, and Karly; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas, her parents, son in law Dennis, and great grandsons Drake and Sullivan.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com