George E. Leonard

January 13, 1938 - November 9, 2020

Bettendorf - George E. Leonard, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf. Per his request there will be no services at this time.

George was born January 13, 1938 to Ralph and Helen Leonard at their family home in Beebeetown, Iowa. He graduated from Pierre High school in 1956, he got his BSME in 1961 from Iowa State University, and earned his MBA in 1984 from the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Reis on September 1, 1958 in Pierre, SD. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Iowa Manufacturing Company for 5 years, Kartridg Pak for 25 years, and owned and operated Leonard Engineering, Inc for 15 years. George earned 11 patents for different inventions of machinery over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; their children Dr. Curtis (Dr. Neda) Leonard, Della Leonard, and Gary (Denise) Leonard; grandchildren: Jennifer, Samuel, Renee, David, and Emily; and his sister Marilyn (Rex) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Don and Wayne.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.