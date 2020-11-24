Joyce Marie Sederquist

December 1, 1931-November 18th, 2020

MILAN-Joyce Marie (she'd be cussing us for including her middle name) Sederquist, 88 years young, passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. She left like a bat out of hell because she would never want anyone to fuss over her. Our hearts are broken but we know she lived life to the fullest and we wouldn't have wanted her to do it any other way. She was one-of-a-kind, an inspiration to all who knew her and will be dearly missed by many.

She was born to James T. and Mildred Campbell in Brazil, lowa, December 1st, 1931. In 1950, their family moved to Moline. She married Dick Tate in 1952. They had a son, Michael. She was widowed when Dick was killed in action in 1953 during the Korean War, when Mike was just three months old. She later married Dick Hearn in 1954. Together they had her second child, Cheryl. They later divorced. With her third marriage she found the love of her life, Larry Sederquist. They married in 1958. Larry helped raise her two children and, sadly, widowed her in 1981.

Joyce worked for many years as a homemaker with Larry on their farm, where she became the mom and wife that so many respected, envied, and loved. She could cook from scratch like nobody's business, but could also toss a beer back with the best of us! Never one to sit around, after the kids were older, she went to work at Jaydon in Milan for many years until they shut down. Too full of life and energy to retire, she then went to work at Barjan Products, Rock Island. She was "forced" into retirement when Barjan slowly went out of business.

Disappointed to not be working anymore, she was still able to keep busy. She'd spend her days doing her own yard work and then go over to her kids' and grand kids' houses to help, whether they asked, liked it or not. They'd all tell her it wasn't necessary, but she'd tell us to never mind and they knew they were never going to win the argument so they just had to mind their own business and let her do her thing. She had a strong yet funny love/hate relationship with jigsaw puzzles during long, cold winters that she absolutely despised. She'd work on them, cussing along the way with help from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, until the very last piece was placed. She spent time keeping an eye on her grandchildren and, later, great grandchildren on weekends, after school, and on breaks. She'd always have her candy dish full and pop, ice cream, and popsicles in the fridge. We'd always beeline straight to the candy dish knowing the rules didn't apply at Grandma's house. These were the highlight of her days and wouldn't have had it any other way.

Last but not least, she loved to keep a bar stool warm at several of her favorite local watering holes and restaurants. She and Larry were regulars at Leo's Bring Milan for many years. After Larry's passing, her spot was Lee's on 38th Street in Rock Island. After Lee's closed, she had to find a new spot and thankfully, Charlie's Place opened just down the way and she had a new place to spend her time enjoying a cold beer and good food with friends. When Charlie's closed, she found her next bar stool at City Limits and, occasionally, Poor Boys in Rock Island. The company she kept at

each of these places and others was such an important part of her life. She loved to have an ice cube or two in her beer, sit and chat (or trade humorous barbs and banter, more like) with other patrons, many already friends and family and the rest becoming so over the years. Our family is grateful to all of you who took the time to sit and shoot the breeze and even buy her a beer (or shot, she liked a snakebite now and again) on occasion. You became part of the fabric of her wonderful life and we thank you for it.

She is survived by son, Mike Tate, Reynolds, and daughter, Cheryl (Dave) Russell, Milan. Grandchildren: Michael Hoffeditz, Megyn (John) Moser, Marissa Hoffeditz, Ethan (Lydia) Tate, Traci Tate, Dalton (Taylor) Tate, and Erin Russell. Great grandchildren: Mackenzie Moser, Devon Tate, Zane Moser, Hunter Tate, Myaels Hoffeditz, Soren Hoffeditz, Waylon McMeekan, Cooper Tate and her sister, Theda McManus. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, siblings Theresa Strayhall, Harold Campbell, Dick Campbell, and her dear daughter-in-law, Debra Tate.

In lieu of flowers please pour yourself a cold beer, throw a sassy wink at someone you care about, and make a toast to Joyce. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Health Quad Cities Employee Crisis Fund, or Alternatives for the Older Adult, Moline. She'd be tickled to know her memory lives on in taking care of those in need.

Due to current public gathering limitations, inurnment followed by a celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave, Milan is assisting the family with arrangements.

