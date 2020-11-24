Mary Lou Peterson

May 1, 1933-November 22, 2020

Mary Lou Peterson accepted God's open door to eternal love on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline. Mary was born May 1, 1933 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Cletus and Margaret (Ruff) Beckman. On June 7, 1952 she became Lyle "Pete" Peterson's cherished bride at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dodgeville. Mrs. Peterson was a 1950 graduate of Sperry High School and worked at Murray Iron Works for a brief time.

Together, she and Pete had 2 daughters, Polly (Jeff) Hooyman and Heidi (Kyle) Pflum. She adored her grandchildren Spencer (Mallory) Pflum and Tony Hooyman, and her great grandchildren, Brooks and Baylor Pflum.

Mary Lou was happiest when her family was happy. Her wisdom and advice were golden. Mary was loving, compassionate, and extremely passionate about making every occasion fun and adventurous for the family she adored. Music filled the household. She and Pete were known for their dancing, a gift they shared with their girls. The Jitterbug is no doubt a part or she and Pete's reunion in heaven.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, two brothers Donald (Mary Lee) Beckman and Clifford Beckman, and one sister Betty McLaughlin. She is reunited with Pete, her soulmate of 62 years, her parents, her brothers Mark and Robert Beckman and her sister Eileen Prier.

There will be no visitation due to these unique times, and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the family. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established for St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Burlington, Iowa.