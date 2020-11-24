Menu
James Robert Lake
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020
James Robert Lake, better known as "Jim" or "Jimmy," passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Bettendorf Health Care. Funeral services will be at Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday. Due to the Covid Virus the funeral will be immediate family only. There will be a drive by at the Davenport Memorial Park cemetery at 1022 E. 39th St. Davenport, Iowa, following the funeral to pay your respects. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born June 27, 1937 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, the son of Ola and Anna Margaret (Apgar) Lake. Jim grew up in Moline, Illinois, and graduated from Moline High School in 1956. He married Norma Robertson on September 8, 1963 in Davenport. They resided in Davenport/Bettendorf, Iowa, their entire married life. She preceded him in death in 2007. He had resided at Bettendorf Health Care for the past few years.

He was employed at Wagners for many years until they went out of business. He was then employed by Medic Ambulance Service as a shuttle driver for a few years. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Davenport, Iowa. His jokes and silliness will be missed by all of his family members and friends.

Survivors include sisters, Laveta Hodgerson of Moline, and Nancy (Joe) Johnson of Milan, and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles G. Lake, brothers-in-law, Harry Hodgerson, James Hartley, Jack Schmidt, and Elmer Dyer, sisters, Mary Ann Schmidt, Lillian Grace Dyer, and Margaret Elizabeth Hartley, a niece, and two nephews.
Published by Quad-City Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
