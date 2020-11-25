David D. Bacon

September 30, 1938-November 23, 2020

COLONA-David D. Bacon, 82, of Colona, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at home.

A private graveside service will be held at this time. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

David was born on September 30, 1938, in Coggan, Iowa, the son of Loren and Viola (Baldwin) Bacon. He began dating Deanna Rogers in 1974 and they married on October 10, 1983, in Rock Island. He retired as a supervisor at Alcoa in 1993, after 34 ½ years. One of his favorite past times was going to car shows with his brother, Don.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna; children, Kris (Mark) Martinez, Kim (Rey) Reyes, Thomas (Angie) Frantz, Rhonda (Bill) Starr; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Mark (Julie) Bacon, and Marcia (Randy) Cognasi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Judy Bieri, Janet Welch, and Don Bacon.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to the family.