Michael J. Heidgerken

June 30, 1952-November 28, 2020

Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Michael J. Heidgerken, 68, of Davenport, will be 10am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Capacity will be limited at the church. Michael passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Michael Joseph Heidgerken was born June 30, 1952 in Davenport, a son of Theodore and Olive Louise (Reck) Heidgerken. Michael is a graduate of Davenport West High School and earned an Associate Degree from Hamilton Technical College. He worked as an Anesthesia Electronics Technician for Keomed Anesthesia Service. Michael worked as a concrete foreman for Anderson Companies as well.

Michael was a member of St. Thomas More and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, music and being with his dog, Ollie.

Those left to honor Michael's memory include his children: Jennifer Medlang, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Heidi (Brad) Stewart, Houston, Texas, and Gretchen Heidgerken, Long Grove, Iowa; grandchildren: Anthony Freitag, Samuel Stewart, Ally Stewart, Madison Grage and Maxwell Helke; siblings: Christopher (Bev) Heidgerken, Davenport; Theodora "Tedi" Heidgerken, Australia; Katherine "Kitty" (Loren) Stender, Parkview, Iowa; Bernard "Bernie" (Deb) Heidgerken, Long Grove and Albert Heidgerken, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents.

