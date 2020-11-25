Carolyn K. Richardson

June 12, 1943-November 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carolyn K. Richardson, 77, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully in her home Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Carolyn was born June 12, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Boesch) Seifken. On Nov. 30, 1963, she married Carroll "Butch" Richardson.

Carolyn worked at the Palmer College Book Store, and later at Oscar Mayer, where she retired. Carolyn was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, but also attended St. Anthony's. She volunteered at Life's Little Treasures and at King's Harvest, where she helped daily in feeding the poor. Carolyn enjoyed singing in the church choir, arts and crafts, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Butch; daughters, Deborah Ann (Robin) Sanders, Cynthia Marie Richardson, and Jennifer Joann Douglas, all of Davenport; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her mother, Virginia Franklin of Davenport, who recently turned 100 years old; brother, Robert (Janie) Seifken of Missouri, and Rodney (Connie) Seifken of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Private services will be held at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately after. There will be no public service or visitation. Carolyn's funeral will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, and may be viewed by accessing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Harvest.

Online condolences may be made to Carolyn's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.