Richard (Rich) J. Orman

November 23, 2020

CAMANCHE-Richard (Rich) J. Orman, 70, of Camanche passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at CGH Medical Center - Sterling.

Visitation and Memorial Services will take place at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory in Camanche at a later date when family and friends can come together. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche also at a later time.

Richard Joseph Orman was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Carl Eugene and Ellen (Courtney) Orman. He graduated from Cardinal Community High School in Eldon, Iowa, attended Iowa State in Ames, Iowa and was a huge Cyclone fan. He married Dora Allman on May 27, 1989 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Camanche, Iowa. He later became a member of the church.

He was a carpenter for several years and later was employed by the city of Davenport in 1980 and worked at the WPCP until retiring in 2012. Richard enjoyed playing euchre in Clinton and Charlotte and going to auctions. He will mostly be remembered for always being willing to lend a helping hand and that he was an excellent father to his step-children.

He is survived by his wife Dora Orman of Camanche; four daughters: Susan Schutte (Frank) Chindemi of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Melody Schutte Mueller of Mascoutah, Illinois, Marcella Schutte (Bob) Reed of Clinton and Faith Schutte (Mark) Bendlage of Camanche; one son: Jeffrey (Susan) Schutte of Follets, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; two brother-in-laws Jack Dube of Fair Oaks, California and Richard Fish of St. Louis; sister-in-law Sharon Orman of Calamus; and four nieces.

Rich was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, infant sister JoAnne, sister Rosemary Dube and brother Patrick Orman.

Memorials may be made to the Camanche Fire Department.