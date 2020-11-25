William "Bill" O. Anderson

December 11, 1943-November 19, 2020

William "Bill" O. Anderson, 76, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. A private graveside service was held, where he was laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bill was born December 11, 1943 in Stroud, OK, to Edward and Audrey (Underwood) Anderson. He was united in marriage to Marcelia Pitman on July 5, 1984 in Pueblo, CO. Bill served proudly in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and afterwards was stationed in Fort Carson. He was a self-taught welder and joined the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters in 1974, retiring in 2006.

Bill's family was the most important thing to him and he was very protective of his whole family. He always thought and cared for others before himself. He was very helpful in the community and never missed an opportunity to help those in need. Bill had been a member of Maranatha Church of God for the last 20 years, member of the National Redbone/Coon Hound Association, where he was also a director, and recognized as 2015 American Redbone Person of the Year. He also enjoyed going fishing and hunting. He will be tremendously missed by his family, friends, and the community.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcelia Anderson, Davenport, IA; sons: Randall (Annette) Anderson, St. Augustine, FL, Bill (Heidi) Anderson, Elizabeth, CO, Terry (Tom) Anderson, Chicago, Il, Charley (Stephanie) Anderson, Davenport, IA, and Earnest Anderson, Buffalo, IA; brothers, Charley (Rose) Anderson, Omaha, AR, and Ernest (Wanda) Anderson, Clarence, IA; grandchildren: Joey Anderson, Rebekah Guire, Ashley Anderson, Katelyn Anderson, Kayleigha Anderson, Owen Anderson, and Sawyer Anderson; and great grandchildren: Cade Anderson, Henlei Guire, Sofia Anderson, and Bentley Guire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Audrey Anderson; brothers, Glen (Cleta) Anderson, Bob (Pat) Anderson, and Edward (Karen) Anderson; and sister, Marjorie See.

A special thanks to Rick Mulianack, Jason Brown, Joe Baker, Jason Dean, Joe Hedrick, and Lance Elfgen for accepting the honor of being pallbearers.