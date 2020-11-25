Boyd Warren Conklin

June 21, 1942 - November 18, 2020

Boyd Warren Conklin, 78, of Davenport, died Wednesday 11/18/2020 at the Serenity Nursing Home East Moline. Private services will be held with burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery Fremont, NE. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Boyd was born on June 21, 1942, to Warren and Florence Conklin in Cedar Bluffs, NE. Boyd served in the US Army 1960-62 in Germany.

Boyd was employed by John Deere Harvester, Moline, for twenty five years.

Surviving are Kathleen Storjohann Conklin; children, Tami Jo (Travis) Dennis & Anthony Conklin; siblings twin brother Lloyd, Howard and Goldie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.