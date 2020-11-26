Frank Jerome Pena

November 15, 1956-November 7, 2020.

Frank Jerome Pena was the third of four children born to Genaro and Maria Pena. He spent his early years in Davenport, Iowa, attending Davenport Central High School where he lettered for three years in baseball and football. He had a career batting average of .350 and was All-State his senior year. Frank earned baseball scholarships to Muscatine Community College and Wichita State University where he was a two-time All-District and All-State Juco choice and was third team All-American as a sophomore.

After baseball, Frank moved to Arizona where he started his family and worked in the car industry for 38 years. He was a strong and ambitious man who overcame every obstacle to provide the best life for his family.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Francisca Peña, and his beloved brother Alejandro G. Peña. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Goodyear, Arizona. Frank is survived by Diane Peña (his loving wife of 34 years), and four beautiful children: Frank (Brandye) Peña of Phoenix, AZ, Jerome Peña of Buckeye, AZ, Anthony (Rochelle) Peña of Peoria, AZ; and Mackenzie (Brad) Denson of Estero, FL; his siblings Fernando (Debbie) Peña, and Stephenie Peña (sister). Also mourning are many nieces and nephews along with life-long friends, mentees, and associates.

A celebration of Frank's life was held on Sunday, November 15, at Cactus Shadows High School baseball field where his children walked the bases with him for his final walk-off home run.