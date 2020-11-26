Gary F. Ruhberg

December 3, 1932-November 21, 2020

Gary F. Ruhberg, 87, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, in his home, from an extended illness with his family by his side. While no services will be held at this time, a celebration of his life will be planned for the Spring of 2021 in Davenport, Iowa.

Gary was born December 3, 1932, in Clinton, Iowa, to Thomas and Leona (Hamilton) Ruhberg. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1951. After high school, he attended Clinton Community College for draftsmanship. He entered the Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War.

He married Mary Stuckel in 1957 in Davenport, Iowa. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children, Jed, Kirk, Greg and Regina (Gina).

Gary worked in the newspaper business for Lee Enterprises and Gannett in Iowa, South Dakota, Florida, and Indiana. He was Circulation Director for the Quad City Times, Argus Leader, Florida Today and Journal and Courier. He was an integral part of starting the USA Today in Denver in 1982. After retiring from the newspaper business in 1996 he moved back to South Dakota.

He was a member of the American Legion. He worked part-time and volunteered at the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and enjoyed attending their Broadway performances. He was also a member of OLLI - Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and enjoyed attending lunches and classes while making new friends.

Gary enjoyed traveling, antiquing, collecting casino chips, and football and Budweiser memorabilia. Gary and Mary enjoyed years of domestic and international travel including traveling to every US state except Alaska. He looked forward to the family vacation each year and spending time relaxing with his family on a beach. Those who knew Gary well always enjoyed chatting about sports while enjoying a cocktail and cigar on a patio. Although Gary's illness slowed him down, he continued to enjoy taking drives and working on his Budweiser models. His zest for life was immeasurable.

Grateful for having shared his life are daughter Gina, Sioux Falls, SD, sons, Jed (Meg), Davenport, IA, and Kirk (Shari), Denton, Texas, 6 grandchildren, Stephanie, Mary (Ryan Kane), Emily (Matthew Kessler), Grace, David, Melissa, great-granddaughter, Olivia, great-grandsons, Cooper, Theo, and Bo, and his current family pet Indago. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Greg, brother Myron.

In lieu of flowers, Gary's family requests that memorials be directed to the [email protected] – Hospice Sioux Falls, 4509 S Prince of Peace Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

www.millerfh.com