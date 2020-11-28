Stephen J. Graham

January 23, 1945-November 22, 2020

PRINCETON-Stephen J. Graham, 75, of Princeton, Iowa passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. His services will be livestreamed by visiting his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page just prior to the service starting. Private family inurnment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Steve was born January 23, 1945 in Davenport, the son of Leonard and Caryl (Jones) Graham. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1963. He later joined the U.S. Navy where he served three tours in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. On June 11, 1967, he was united in marriage to Karen Hagerman at the United Church of Christ Church, Davenport. Steve worked for 44 years at Alcoa in quality control prior to his retirement in 2007. He was a devoted sports fan, especially of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Cubs. He was also an avid bowler and card player. In 2014, Steve was inducted into the North Scott High School Athletic Hall of Fame honoring the 1962 varsity track team. He held the record for over 30 years for running the 100 yard dash in less than 10 seconds.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 53 years, Karen Graham of Princeton; daughter, Aundrea (Thomas Collis) Graham of Davenport; son, Erick (Melissa) Graham of Bettendorf; and two grandsons, Ethan and Nolan Graham of Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

