Ruth E. Deters

June 1, 1921-November 25, 2020

Ruth E. Deters passed away at Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport, Iowa on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Per her request, there will be no visitation and the service will be private. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth was born to Edwin and Olga (Stender) Volquardsen June 1, 1921. She married Harold R. Deters on August 28, 1942. Harold passed away in June of 1999.

Ruth attended Davenport Public Schools. During the war, she worked at the Old Mill Ice Cream Stores, at Davenshire's, where she sewed pants pockets and W.T. Grant Department Store. She was a very good baker, making delicious cakes and cookies for friends and family, for school parties and for church activities. She enjoyed sewing, tatting and various other types of handicrafts. Ruth entered craft and baking competitions at the Great Mississippi Valley Fair through the years and won many ribbons. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport and was involved in the LWML there. She made nearly 1,000 baptismal banners for Trinity Lutheran Church over the span of 30 years.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Betty Walther of Davenport; son, Doc H. Deters of Muscatine; grandchildren, Shawn and Katherine Walther, both of Davenport and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law Angie Deters; son-in-law David Walther; sisters Ethel Petersen and Margaret Erpelding and brothers Chris Volquardsen and Edward Volquardsen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Senior Star for the loving care Ruth received during the years she lived there.