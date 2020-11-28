Menu
Joseph M. "Joe" Hansen
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Joseph "Joe" M. Hansen

July 26, 1948 - November 20, 2020

Moline - Joseph "Joe" M. Hansen, 72, of Moline, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Per Joe's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be a private graveside service with military honors at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Joe was born in Quincy, Illinois on July 26, 1948, the son of James M. "Whitey" Hansen and Catherine "Isabelle" Kirchner Hansen. He married Jean VanOpdorp-Sandoval on June 1, 2000 in Rock Island County. They spent 31 happy years together.

Joe was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years.

Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting in his earlier years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean Hansen, Moline; step-children, Jacob Sandoval, Rock Island and Alex Sandoval, Colona; mother, Catherine "Isabelle" Hansen, Rock Island; and siblings, John Hansen, Milan; Robert "Bob" Hansen, Rock Island; Joan Hansen Holgate, Rock Island; and nephew, Devin (Lisa) Hansen, Coal Valley.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, James.

Online condolences, memories, and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
So saddened to hear of Joe's passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and those nearest to him. Joe will be dearly missed.
Vernon Collins
November 25, 2020