Lardell Allen, 48, of Silvis, formerly of Davenport, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Frankie Cook, 62, of East Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Shirley E. "Earlene" Countryman, 95, of Moline, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Robin Diaz, 65, of Rock Island, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

James E. Dreibelbeis, 87, of West Liberty, Iowa died November 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home.

Bernice E. Frazier, 100, of Princeton, Iowa died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Bickford Cottage in Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Donald "Don" W. Gabe, 72, of Davenport, Iowa died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary.

Myrtle Annetta Geuns, 98, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel.

Gary E. Goslee, 67, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Dorothy E. Hankemeier, 94, of Delmar, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Marilyn I. Henson, 91, of Geneseo died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Walter P. "Wally" Huntington, 78, of Davenport, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Country Manor, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Kenneth D. Johnson, 86, of East Moline, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Duane B. " Pastor Dewey" Karklow, 83, of Rock Island, died Thursday November 26, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo "Good Samaritan" nursing home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Marynell Kirkwood, 97, of Rock Island,died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Marie L. Laake, 97, of Davenport, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Neal F. Lundell, 86, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge

James C. Martel, 62, Moline, died Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Terry E. McCunn, 72, of Fulton, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Arrangements: The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Laurel James Morse, 76, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Manor Care Health Services, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Shirley L. Nelson, 91, of Milan, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Daniel Nietfeldt, age 81, died Thursday November 26, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.

Kim Nguyen, 72, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Richard Reynolds, 82, of Winfield, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Heartland Health Care in Moline. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services.

Marla Rose, 53, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in her daughter's home in Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Richard A. Siemsen , 88 of Dixon, IA died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA.

Donna Joan Soltau, 85, of Davenport, Iowa died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

William J. Swanson, 94 of Aledo, IL died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.

Harold G. Wells, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Leo R. Westphal, 91, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Monticello. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.