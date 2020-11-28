Menu
Robert L. Vick
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
DAVENPORT-Robert L. Vick, 85, of Davenport, formerly of Buffalo, IA, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House Bettendorf. Private services will be held with burial at the National Cemetery Rock Island. Memorial may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church Buffalo, IA or Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center Davenport. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.
Robert was born December 28, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN to Horace & Mabel (Petersen) Vick. He served 2 years in the US Army from 1955-57. He was united in marriage to Marlys Bird on June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death May 30, 2016.
Robert was an auditor for the Rock Island Arsenal for 17 years retiring in 1996. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church Buffalo, IA., loved his old western movies and was an avid Minnesota Twins & Vikings fan. His family was very important to him and he loved attending his grandchildren's many activities.
Survivors include daughter, Nancy (Chris) Germain, Buffalo; sons Daniel (Annette) Vick, Eldridge, IA & David (Tanya) Vick, Davenport; grandchildren Mike Germain, Danelle Vick, Rebecca (Randy) Schutters, Matthew (Skylar) Vick, David Vick, Alyssa Vick, & Brittany Vick; great-grandchildren Aria, Scarlett, Avery, Lucian, & Elias.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Marlys, and a grandson Nick Germain.
Published by Quad-City Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
