Bernice E. Frazier

June 14, 1920 - November 24, 2020

Princeton - Bernice E. Frazier, 100, of Princeton, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Bickford Cottage in Davenport, Iowa.

Family services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Princeton where she was a member. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born at her parent's home in Princeton, the daughter of Lee and Lena (Spring) Woomert and was a 1938 graduate of LeClaire High School. On January 18, 1941, she was united in marriage to Thomas Frazier in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1983.

Bernice was a homemaker and cooked for herself until a year ago. Her family and friends relished her coconut cream pies and her homemade chicken noodles over mashed potatoes. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, the Bulls and the Iowa Hawkeyes football, basketball and track & field. Two of her sons were Hawkeye track stars. Her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Bill (Doris) Frazier of Bettendorf, John Frazier of Princeton and Carl (Jan) Frazier of Kingston, Oklahoma. Her grandchildren are Shelly (Jeff) Noack, Dan (Lydia) Frazier, Sherri (Fred) Hoag, Michael (Joyce) Frazier, Sarah (Dan) Kane, Joe Frazier, Michael Grosz, Chris (Gretchen) Frazier, Craig (Alicia) Frazier, Michelle (Jen) Gingras, Julie Bouchard, Michelle (Howard) Rudnick and Chantelle (Tom) Gelaude. She also has 23 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Pamela Gingras; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Frazier; and her brother, Harold "Skin" Woomert.

