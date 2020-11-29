B.W. Kelly

September 14, 1941 - November 22, 2020

Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal… In Remembrance of B.W. Kelly B.W. Kelly, aged 79, transitioned to glory in his home on November 22, 2020. B.W. was born on September 14, 1941, the youngest of ten children, to Will Kelly and Allie B. (Brown) Kelly in Taylor, Mississippi. As a child, he began his walk with God at Taylor's South Hopewell Church.

B.W. graduated from Oxford Training High School in 1962. While at OTS High, he met his wife, Ms. Vera L. (Herod) Kelly, whom he married on August 10, 1965, in Davenport, Iowa. B.W. and Vera joined Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport shortly after marrying in 1965. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past August. B.W. participated in Mass Choir, Male Chorus, Prison Ministry, and the Deacon Board until his homegoing to glory. He held pride in becoming Deacon B.W. Kelly under Rev. T. Spencer Patton in 1981.

B.W. worked at John Deere for 33 years, where he worked in the Plow and Planter Factory, and later as a welder in the same department. After his retirement, B.W. continued to work with the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Davenport. This did not stop him from traveling and spending time with his wife and family members. He was also very active with the Optimist Club, the Hiram Lodge and bowling clubs. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Davenport Community School District and the NAACP's Metrocom Unit #4019.

B.W. is preceded in death by his parents and by siblings John Kelly, Dorothy Kelly, Ruth Kelly Shorter, Bennie Kelly, James Kelly, Robert Kelly, Edna Kelly McGhee, and Wille Kelly.

Mr. Kelly leaves behind warm and cherished memories to his wife of 55 years, Vera Kelly; his three sons Ralph E. (Rose) Kelly of DeWitt, Iowa, Brad W. (Brad) Kelly of Iowa City, Iowa, and Timothy B. Kelly of Davenport, Iowa; sister Maxine Kelly (Carl) Johnson of Rock Island, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Martha Ray Wadley of Abbeville, Mississippi, Gloria G. Young of Rock Island, Illinois, Rosie (Fate) Robertson of Jackson, Mississippi and Rose Pearl (Eddie) Terrell of Davenport, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Tina) Herod Jr. of Davenport, Iowa, and Dr. James (Deloris Ann) Herod of Abbeville, Mississippi; as well as five grandchildren and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for B.W. Kelly If you would like to make a small donation, send to Mrs. Vera L. Kelly, 214 East 7th street DeWitt. IA 52742.

Due to Covid 19 concerns and the safety of all our loved ones, the family will be conducting a small private invite only graveside service. We will be arranging a Memorial service for a later date to celebrate the life and legacy of B.W. Kelly.