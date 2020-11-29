Steven E. Ehrecke

November 13, 1971 - November 20, 2020

Palm Springs, California- Steven E. Ehrecke, 49, of Palm Springs, California, formerly of Davenport, IA, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home from an unexpected heart attack. Due to the pandemic, the family will have private services with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Steve was born November 13, 1971 in Davenport, a son of Edward J. and Carol S. (Boldt) Ehrecke. Steve was a graduate of Assumption High School, Class of 1990. Steve graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Arizona State University and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Loyola University, Chicago. Steve was an independent financial consultant, most recently assisting in tax preparation for General Tax Service.

Steve loved calling to chat with his parents and brothers, who will miss his witty and sarcastic humor. He had a close bond with his mom, talking to her several times weekly. Steve loved to travel internationally, cook, entertain and share a glass of chardonnay with his many friends. He was also an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and had great love for his many dogs that he is now reunited with.

Survivors include his parents, Ed and Carol Ehrecke, Bettendorf; brothers, Tim (Cassie) Ehrecke and Todd (Amber) Ehrecke; Nephews: Nate, Liam, Logan and Parker, all of Davenport, Niece: Kayla, Austin, Texas, his partner, Richard Witzel, Palm Springs and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be recorded and available to view by visiting Steve's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com the week of December 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steve Ehrecke Memorial Fund at Quad City Bank & Trust, Bettendorf, IA or a donation in Steve's name to your favorite pet rescue/shelter.