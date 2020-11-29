Menu
Elsbeth Emma Noel
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

December 8, 1927 - November 18, 2020

Elsbeth Emma Noel, 92, of Long Grove, Iowa passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Trinity Unity Point – Bettendorf.

Private Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Elsbeth, will be 10:30am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Due to the pandemic, the mass will be livestreamed on the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home Facebook page www.facebook.com/HMDFuneralHome. There will be no public visitation or service.

Elsbeth Schmahl was born December 8, 1927 in Michigan, daughter of Frank F. and Emma A. (Heinrich) Schmahl.

She was a graduate of Davenport High School and attended Marycrest College.

She married LaVern M. Noel April 22, 1950. He died January 16, 2010 prior to their 60th wedding anniversary.

Elsbeth served as president of the District and Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She belonged to St. Ann Altar and Rosary. She volunteered for Visiting Nurses and John Glenn Elementary in Donahue, typing books the children wrote. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, scrabble, traveling and walking in the mall.

Those left to honor Elsbeth's memory include her children: Emilie (Douglas) Zehr, Bondurant; Ken (Kathie) Noel, Fruitland; Diane Noel, Port Byron, Illinois; Noreen (Bob) Warren, Long Grove; Barb (Pete) Hyde, Eldridge; Ed Noel, Long Grove; Dean Noel, Davenport; Fran (Sam) Lisle, Fairview, Texas and son-in-law, Tom Toohey, Davenport; 20 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; daughter, Carey Toohey; brother, Emil and infant brother, Arnold; and son-in-law, Scott Eyre.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Building Fund, Ronald McDonald House, or Hope Lodge.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
, Long Grove, Iowa
