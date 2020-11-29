Menu
DAVENPORT-George David Shipley, 57, of Davenport, Iowa was born on July 16, 1963 to Janet Louise (Showens) Shipley and Donald Lee Shipley. George passed away unexpectedly at home on November 24th. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott County Humane Society or River Bend Food Bank.

George graduated from North Scott High School in 1982 and was in the U.S. Navy. He married Patty Keppy and later divorced. He started his own business, Window Busters, in which he ran until his death. George was involved in the West Kimberly Antique Flea Market and the Downtown Farmers Market. He was a generous caring person who never know a stranger.

Survivors include his life- long friend, Dennis Marsh, his father, Donald L. Shipley and step-mother Joyce Shipley, all of Davenport. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Jennifer Shipley of Arizona, his special friend, Andrew Spencer of Rock Island and his miniature schnauzer, Paris.

George was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Shipley and his younger brother, David L. Shipley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
