David W. Hodges

August 21, 1939-November 26, 2020

David W. Hodges, 81, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Sadly, due to the COVID restrictions, there will be a private service. The service will be live-streamed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa PBS Foundation, PO Box 6400, Johnston, IA 50131 or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

David was born August 21, 1939 to Marsha and Joseph Hodges in Jefferson, IA. He graduated from Davenport High School and St. Ambrose College. On July 8, 1967, he married Ann (Seibert) at Sacred Heart Church in Moline, IL.

David served from 1957-1962 in the US Navy and retired from Bendix/Litton after 38 years.

David enjoyed fishing, golf, sports and traveling to the Magic Kingdom. Later in life, he enjoyed adult coloring and observing the birds from the sun room.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years and several nieces and nephews. Three families, very special to Dave, include: Donna Cavins (the late Jim Cavins) and their 7 children and grandchildren; Mark and Colleen Wendell and their daughters, Alex, Margaret, and Madelyn Wendell; and Joy Williams and Kerry Toporowski, and their children, Alexis, Jake, and Luke Toporowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Vernon Utterback; brothers, Joseph and Daniel and sisters, Naomi, Verona and Ruth.

