Lt. Col. Jon C. Cook

February 3, 1948 - November 24, 2020

Moline - Lt. Col. Jon C. Cook, US Army (Ret), 72, of Moline, Illinois, passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in his home.

Private graveside services and entombment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Aid Society, Moline, or Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team.

Jon Charles Cook was born February 3, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan, to William Wesley and Barbara (Kriess) Cook. He graduated from Ohio State University, and married Marcia Ferris on June 12, 1971, in Moline. He served in the US Army from 1972 until retiring in 1992. He then worked with Army Community Services in Army Emergency Relief on the Rock Island Arsenal for several years, retiring in 2014. He was an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Moline, where he served as Church Clerk, Second Reader, and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Doric Lodge #319, AF & AM, and Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Moline. He was a volunteer with Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jon is survived by his wife, Marcia; two children, William Cook of Moline and Nancy Testa-Meyer and her husband Edward Meyer of Rock Island; two grandchildren, Ashley Testa and Serenity Meyer; and step-siblings and their spouses, Roger "Tim" and Julie Richards, Howard "Doug" and Cathy Richards, Earl "Jeff" Richards, and Mary Giffin.

