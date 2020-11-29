Donald "Don" W. Gabe

July 16, 1948 - November 24, 2020

Donald "Don" W. Gabe, 72, of Davenport, Iowa passed away after a short illness. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Elks Lodge, Davenport or the Moose Lodge, Rock Island. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

He was born July 16, 1948 in Charles City, Iowa to Walter and Irene (Merfeld) Gabe. He married the love of his life, Sara Snyder, on August 31, 1974. He retired from Alcoa (Arconic) after 23 years of dedicated service.

He was an active member of the Elks Lodge (Davenport), Moose Lodge (Rock Island), and Eagles (Maquoketa). He enjoyed hunting, canoeing, and being on the open water fishing and ice fishing.

Those honoring his memory include his loving wife of 46 years, Sally; mother, Irene Gabe of Greene, IA; brother, Dennis (Linnea) Gabe of Greene, IA; nephew, Eric (Bethany) Gabe of Fruitland, IA; great-nephew, Landon; great-niece, Leah; and numerous cousins.

Special thank you to nurses and doctors that cared for Don in Iowa City.