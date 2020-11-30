Kurt K. Bealer

January 30, 1934-November 25, 2020

Kurt K. Bealer, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Kurt was born January 30, 1934 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Earl & Ethel (Horton) Bealer. On June 20, 1954, he was united in marriage to Catherine J. MacLean in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2005. He was later united in marriage to Mary A. (Denny) Cockrell on July 20, 2008 in Eldridge.

Kurt had been employed in commercial laundry sales, service and repair. He had also served as Vice-President of Amatech and had been a supervisor with Hydraxtor.

Kurt enjoyed fishing, computer gaming and was fond of repairing various electronics. He enjoyed his collection of train and race car sets. He had participated in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in earlier years and enjoyed the company of his dogs. Kurt will be remembered as a gentle and loving man and will be fondly remembered by his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary; his daughters Christine Santilli of Eldridge, Cynthia Kuehner of Coal Valley, Illinois and her significant other, Terry Johnson, Cheryl Bealer-Shuppy of Davenport, Iowa; his son, John (Susan) Bealer of Dayton, Ohio; his daughter-in-law, Robin Bealer of Geneseo, Illinois; sixteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jeanne Alden of Colona, Illinois, Judy (Ivan) Lester-McDuffee of Bloomington, Illinois; and his "honorary" children, Ron & Carol Smith of Rock Island, Illinois. Kurt retained a loving relationship with his sons-in-law, Frank Santilli of Manville, New Jersey, Dennis Shuppy of Davenport and Richard Kuehner, and often referred to them as his "sons".

In addition to his wife, Catherine, Kurt was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Bealer; his great-granddaughters, Allison Cress and Adalin Bealer; his brothers, LeRoy and wife, Jeanette Bealer, Robert and wife, Irva Bealer and Dean (Dorothy) Bealer; and his brother-in-law, Charles Alden.

Kurt's funeral service will be livestreamed by visiting Kurt's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking the link on the bottom of his page at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.