Frederick Joseph Donovan

January 12, 1950 – November 27, 2020

DeWitt - Fred Donovan, 70, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport, from complications of multiple myeloma.

A rolling visitation, allowing 15 people at a time, will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating, and will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.