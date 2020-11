Dorothy L. Davis, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 25. 2020. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Cary G. Grant, 77, of Cambridge, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

James Gustafson, 69, of Atkinson, IL, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory, Geneseo, IL.

Tamra J. Malmen, 57, of Silvis, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Havens House Cila. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Laurel James "Jim" Morse, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Moline and Coal Valley. Illinois, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in ManorCare of Dubuque. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory.

Luella M. Summers, 84, of Rock Island, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bickford of Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Kathy Ann "KT" Trent, 71, of Moline, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.